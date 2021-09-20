Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Tom Cruise's 'Risky Business' Porsche sold for record $2 million

Superstar learned to drive a stick shift in it

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
64-yr-old mom taking 1956 Porsche 356A to Antarctica to help fight child trafficking Video

64-yr-old mom taking 1956 Porsche 356A to Antarctica to help fight child trafficking

Renée Brinkerhoff has been racing around the world and now she's heading to the ends of the earth to help raise awareness about child trafficking.

It's the coolest driver's ed car ever.

(Barrett-Jackson)

A 1979 Porsche 928 used in the making of the Tom Cruise hit "Risky Business" was sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston on Saturday for $1.98 million, setting a record for the model.

(Warner Brothers/Getty Images and Barrett-Jackson)

The gold V8-powered coupe was one of four that appeared on camera and served as the so-called "hero car" for exterior shots with Cruise behind the wheel.

It took a little effort to get him there. The 20-year-old Cruise didn't know how to drive with a manual transmission and had to be taught in this very car by producer Jon Avnet, according to the documentary "The Quest for RB 928." The film recounts the search for the car, which had disappeared from the public eye into private ownership before being rediscovered and turned into a celebrated Hollywood artifact.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The car had been repainted for the production and several times afterward, but has been restored to its on-screen color and retains its original interior. The signatures of "Risky Business" actors Bronson Pinchot, Joe Pantoliano, Curtis Armstrong and Francine Locke can be found within it, but it'll be up to the new owner to track down Cruise for his autograph.

The Porsche had previously been sold in 2012 for just $49,000 and would likely be worth less than $80,000 if not for its provenance. The high bid at Barrett-Jackson was $1.8 million, with the auction fees pushing the final sale to $1.98 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the other three cars featured in the film, one was sold overseas years ago and no record exists of another, while the final car, which (spoiler alert) ended up in Lake Michigan, was just a body without an engine or transmission.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos