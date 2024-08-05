Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise rumored to be dating 25-year-old musician Victoria Canal

'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jay Ellis tells Fox New Digital if a sequel is coming, and reveals that Tom Cruise reminded the cast ‘daily’ they were ‘making something special.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tom Cruise is sparking romance rumors with musician Victoria Canal.

Cruise, 62, and Canal, 25, first met at a festival in Glastonbury earlier this year with things becoming romantic in the last few weeks, according to Page Six.

The actor reportedly invited Canal to the set of "Mission: Impossible 8" in Oxfordshire, crew members told the outlet. The "bizarre" move allegedly shocked those close to Cruise.

The "Top Gun" star apparently rarely brings visitors to his film sets.

ROB LOWE SAYS ‘COMPETITIVE’ TOM CRUISE KNOCKED HIM OUT BOXING: ‘HIS EYES JUST WENT BLACK’

Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal in photos

Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal have sparked romance rumors in recent weeks. (Instagram: Victoria Canal)

"Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends," a source told the Sun.

"It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends, but they are pretty much inseparable," the insider noted.

"They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight."

Neither Cruise nor Canal have confirmed the romance. Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for the actor and musician for comment.

Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal attend a premiere

Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal attended the "Twisters" premiere together. (Instagram: Victoria Canal)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cruise was spotted in the VIP section of a Coldplay concert in June, the same night Chris Martin brought Canal on-stage. 

"Best day of my life," the Spanish singer captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

The two also attended Bruce Springsteen's Wembley Stadium concert and later posed for a photo with the musician.

Tom Cruise with Bruce Springsteen and Victoria Canal

Victoria Canal and Tom Cruise attend Bruce Springsteen's concert at Wembley Stadium. (Instagram: Victoria Canal)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise attended the "Twisters" premiere with Canal shortly after meeting at the Glastonbury Festival.

"We met backstage at Glastonbury and talked about the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, ‘roll with me!'" Canal posted on Instagram.

Canal traveled to the premiere with Cruise in a helicopter, Page Six reported.

The two were also spotted at the Battersea Power Station’s helipad just a week after the "Twisters" premiere, according to the outlet.

Tom Cruise wears white polo shirt and sunglasses at F1 car race

Tom Cruise has had his share of high-profile romances in the past. ( Chris Graythen)

Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. Outside his marriages, the "Jerry Mcguire" star has been linked to a handful of high-profile women, including Melissa Gilbert, Heather Locklear and Penélope Cruz.

Back in February, there were rumors swirling that Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, were dating. The two attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity together Feb. 7.

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova previously sparked romance rumors. (Getty images/Elsina Khayrova/Instagram)

The actor was also linked to Shakira, 47, in May 2023 after the two were photographed walking together at Miami's Formula One Grand Prix race.

The rumor mill quickly began grinding out headlines, but the recently divorced Shakira shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.

Shakira in a black tank top with two strings in the center around her neck and massive glasses soft smiles for a picture with Tom Cruise in a white polo shirt at the Grand Prix

Tom Cruise and Shakira smiled for a quick photo at Miami's Formula One Grand Prix in May 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending