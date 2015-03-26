Tom Cruise should stop dating celebrities, expert says

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes will soon be splitsville, so what’s next for Cruise’s romantic life now that he has three failed marriages under his belt?

“Tom Cruise definitely needs to find someone who is not in showbiz,” relationship expert and author of the "Loveologist" guides Dr. Ava Cadell told FOXNews.com. “It seems to me that he has made this – I don’t like to call it a mistake – but he’s made this choice several times, marrying strong, sexy women who are actresses.”

Holmes filed for divorce last Thursday, reportedly blindsiding Cruise, who was on location filming in Iceland. Holmes’ New Jersey-based divorce lawyer Jonathan Wolfe, called the divorce "a personal and private matter," adding that "Katie's primary concern remains, as it has always been, her daughter's best interest."

Homes and Cruise share a six-year-old daughter, Suri.

“Katie was very young when she married him, and I think that she has grown – mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually – and she’s become her own person,” said Cadell. “She’s decided that she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life with this character–with the qualities that he has–that are going to impact her child.”

With Cruise soon to be single, Cadell believes that the Hollywood A-lister needs to find a woman who will treat him like royalty.

“I think he enjoys being treated like a king, like most men, but it’s important for him to remain the alpha male in his relationship,” said the founder of Loveology University. “So, he needs a woman who is comfortable being somewhat submissive.”

But unfortunately for Cruise, he just may never be interested in the girl next door.

“I have a feeling he wouldn’t go for a non-celeb,” noted relationship expert Dr. Jenn Berman. “I think Tom Cruise likes the cache of dating a celebrity, and I think he also probably likes being with someone who understands the world that he lives in.”

So, who should Cruise date?

“Tom should date a Scientologist, without a doubt,” declared Berman. “Clearly, being a Scientologist is very important to him, and I think anyone who has religious beliefs that are very important should make an effort to try to find someone who share those beliefs.”

Cruise, who has been a devout member of the controversial Church of Scientology for over 20 years, may have his faith to blame for the end of his marriage to Holmes, notes Cadell.

“For some people, their faith, their religion is more of a priority than their partner,” Cadell said. “That’s something that really does need to be discussed before you get married – or, at least before you have kids.”

A third expert believes that Cruise should put the breaks on his love life – for now.

“Tom has two failed marriages and he’s heading for his third – something’s not working,” said "Love Whisperer" Kailen Rosenberg. “He needs to figure out what that is before going on before moving on to the next female, especially because little Suri is involved.”

With his divorce from Holmes looming, Cruise declared that Suri, Connor and Isabella – his two children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman – remain his priority.

"Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children,” Cruise’s publicist said in a statement. “Please allow them their privacy to work this out.”

Whoever Cruise decides to date next, Holmes – and Suri – will always be in the picture.

“I’m hoping that they can divorce amicably because they will be in each other’s lives for the rest of their lives, even if Katie gets full custody,” said Cadell. “He’s still the father, and Suri deserves to know her father.”