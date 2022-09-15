Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' set interrupted by a flock of sheep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise and the rest of the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One" cast had to pause production after a run-in with a flock of sheep in the Lake District in England.

The actor, 60, was seen admiring the large flock as he stood to the side to make way for the sheep passing through. Cruise was also captured mid-air attached to a blue parachute while filming a scene in the upcoming movie.

Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the film series, sported a black jumpsuit as he descended back down to the ground.

The seventh film is set to be released July 2023.

Cruise also recently had a run-in with Lake District vacationers. Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch were walking their Siberian Husky named "Blitz" when they stumbled upon Cruise and the movie set.

According to the Northern Echo, Cruise "happily" posed for a picture with the couple before hopping back inside of a helicopter used on set. "He was nice and polite and really humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise of the helicopters and asked if we were alright," Wheeler told the outlet.

"He was making sure everybody who wanted to, got their photos with him," he continued. "We were the last ones to get his picture and then he just paraglided off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere."

"I have seen a few of the Mission Impossible films but haven't really watched many of his others - but I definitely will now," Wheeler added.

He shared with the outlet that Cruise was performing all his own stunts and the pair waited for about an hour to get a chance to meet the star.

Cruise was photographed jumping off a mountain in the British countryside and paragliding down in July. Cruise began filming for "Mission: Impossible 8" immediately after wrapping up filming on "Mission: Impossible 7."

The films will be released as part one and part two of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning." The coronavirus pandemic did stall filming of "Mission: Impossible 7," which is now set to be released July 14, 2023, with part two slated to debut in the summer of 2024.

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, which is recognized as the world's tallest building.

In November, the actor was photographed after he climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing.

Cruise then dangled himself upside down while the plane flipped over so that he appeared to be sitting upright on the wing.

The "Top Gun" star previously reflected on his career and his decision to perform all of his own stunts in his action movies.

"I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them," Cruise said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." "I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones."

"The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it's also exhilarating," he added. "I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.