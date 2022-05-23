Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer arrives

Trailer for ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ reportedly leaked online before it was released

By Julius Young | Fox News
The trailer for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has officially dropped after it was apparently leaked online over the weekend.

The Tom Cruise title, set to release on July 14, 2023, sees the "Top Gun: Maverick" star return as IMF Ethan Hunt – and this time the operative leader can no longer fight for the "so-called greater good." He now must "pick a side."

"Dead Reckoning Part One" is the seventh installment in the billion-dollar "M:I" franchise and also brings back IMF director Eugene Kittridge, again played by Henry Czerny.

'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7' HALTS FILMING AFTER POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST

The film from director Christopher McQuarrie – who helmed 2015’s "Rogue Nation" and 2018’s "Fallout" – has seen several delays and postponements due to the pandemic.

'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE' SCRAPS PLANS TO FILM 7TH AND 8TH INSTALLMENTS BACK-TO-BACK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Now, with the release of the latest trailer – first teased at CinemaCon last month – the Paramount project is ready to attempt the impossible.

After numerous delays due to the pandemic, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is set to hit theaters July 14, 2023.

After numerous delays due to the pandemic, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is set to hit theaters July 14, 2023. (Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, "Mission: Impossible 8," which is yet to be named, is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.

