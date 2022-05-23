Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer arrives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The trailer for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has officially dropped after it was apparently leaked online over the weekend.

The Tom Cruise title, set to release on July 14, 2023, sees the "Top Gun: Maverick" star return as IMF Ethan Hunt – and this time the operative leader can no longer fight for the "so-called greater good." He now must "pick a side."

"Dead Reckoning Part One" is the seventh installment in the billion-dollar "M:I" franchise and also brings back IMF director Eugene Kittridge, again played by Henry Czerny.

The film from director Christopher McQuarrie – who helmed 2015’s "Rogue Nation" and 2018’s "Fallout" – has seen several delays and postponements due to the pandemic.

Now, with the release of the latest trailer – first teased at CinemaCon last month – the Paramount project is ready to attempt the impossible.

Meanwhile, "Mission: Impossible 8," which is yet to be named, is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.