Tom Cruise spotted dangling from airplane wing while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'

"Mission: Impossible 8" will be released in 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Tom Cruise was photographed performing his own nail-biting stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8."

Cruise, 59, climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing. He then dangled himself upside down from the wing. As Cruise hung upside down, the plane flipped upside down so that the actor was sitting upright on the wing.

Tom Cruise is seen rehearsing one of his most dangerous stunts ever as he hangs upside down on the wing of a war plane as it does a loop the loop 2000 feet in the air.

Tom Cruise is seen rehearsing one of his most dangerous stunts ever as he hangs upside down on the wing of a war plane as it does a loop the loop 2000 feet in the air. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

Cruise was attached to the plane with a harness during the stunt.

The "Top Gun" actor has been taking flying lessons to prepare for the filming of "Mission: Impossible 8."

Cruise began filming for "Mission: Impossible 8" immediately after wrapping up filming for "Mission: Impossible 7." Both films were announced at the same time, with one being released in 2022 and one in 2023.

The coronavirus did stall filming of "Mission: Impossible 7," which pushed the expected release date of "Mission: Impossible 8" to July of 2023.

  Image 1 of 37

    Tom Cruise is seen rehearsing one of his most dangerous stunts ever. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 2 of 37

    He hung upside down on the wing of a war plane as it does a loop the loop. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 3 of 37

    The plane was at 2,000 feet. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 4 of 37

    The Hollywood actor was spotted climbing out of the iconic biplane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 5 of 37

    He clung to the wing as it performed a nose dive. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 6 of 37

    The stunt will appear in "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 7 of 37

    The 59-year-old actor was seen sitting in the front of the 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 8 of 37

    The pilot sat behind him as the plane took off from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 9 of 37

    Cruise can be seen climbing out of the cockpit at 2,000 feet. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 10 of 37

    He then crawled onto the left wing of the plane as it flew through the sky. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 11 of 37

    Cruise, who was attached to the 80-year-old plane by a harness, dangled himself upside down from the wing. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 12 of 37

    At that moment the plane flipped upside down. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 13 of 37

    The move left Cruise sitting upright on the wing. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 14 of 37

    He then clung on as the plane did a dive and a loop the loop high above the Cambridgeshire countryside. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 15 of 37

    Cruise then crawled back into the cockpit before the plane landed. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 16 of 37

    The actor has been having flying lessons in the bright yellow plane for several weeks. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 17 of 37

    Cruise has only just finished filming the seventh "Mission Impossible." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 18 of 37

    Filming for "Mission: Impossible 8" began immediately after the filming for the seventh movie ended. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 19 of 37

    Cruise is known for performing his own stunts during his action-packed films. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 20 of 37

    He once climbed the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 21 of 37

    And he is known for the scene in "Rogue Nation" where he clings to the side of an Airbus A400M at 1,000 feet. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 22 of 37

    Cruise has said that he enjoys doing his own stunts. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 23 of 37

    "It’s obviously a highly skilled task, but as usual, he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman," a source told The Sun. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 24 of 37

    "Filming has only just wrapped on ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 25 of 37

    Cruise has a helicopter license and a fixed-wings pilot's license. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 26 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 27 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 28 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 29 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 30 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 31 of 37

    Tom Cruise practices a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 8" in a yellow World War II-era plane. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 32 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 33 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 34 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 35 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 36 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 37 of 37

    Another plane flew alongside to practice filming the stunt for the movie. (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

Cruise is known for his stunts, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, known as the world's tallest building.

Cruise recently reflected on his career and his decision to perform all of his own stunts in his action movies.

  Image 1 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 2 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 3 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 4 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 5 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 6 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 7 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 8 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 9 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 10 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

  Image 11 of 11

    Tom Cruise prepares to perform a stunt while filming "Mission: Impossible 8." (Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com - Splash News)

"I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them," Cruise said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." "I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones."

"The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it also exhilarating," he added. "I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."

Trending