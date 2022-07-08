'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller says he's talking to Tom Cruise about it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miles Teller hinted a "Top Gun 3" could be in the works.

While the 35-year-old actor could not confirm the news, he revealed he's spoken about it with Tom Cruise.

​​"That would be great, but that's all up to T.C.," Teller told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all up to Tom."

"I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Teller joined the film with a handful of actors who appear in "Top Gun: Maverick" as a new class of pilots.

The "Top Gun" sequel reached $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings in its fifth week of release.

The movie marked Cruise's first $100 million opening of his career. The film earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures previously said.

Before "Maverick," his biggest domestic debut was in 2005 with Steven Spielberg’s "War of the Worlds," which opened to $64 million. The next highest was "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" with $61 million in 2018.

"Top Gun: Maverick" had an extremely long journey to get to the theaters. The sequel to the late Tony Scott’s "Top Gun," which was released in 1986, was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. Its marketing campaign technically started in July 2019.

The pandemic got in the way of those plans, however, and it was delayed several times. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and co-produced and co-financed by Skydance, the sequel reportedly cost $152 million to make.

While many films went straight to streaming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cruise made sure that didn't happen.

"That was not going to happen ever," he said at Cannes in excerpts published by The Hollywood Reporter. "That was never going to happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.