Tom Cruise parachutes off a mountain while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise was photographed performing one of his own stunts during the filming of "Mission: Impossible 8."

Cruise, 60, jumped off a mountain in the British countryside and was spotted paragliding to the ground. He was wearing all black and a helmet for safety in the photos.

The actor joined crew on the ground for a chat following the stunt.

Cruise began filming for "Mission: Impossible 8" immediately after wrapping up filming on "Mission: Impossible 7."

The films will be released as part one and part two of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning." The coronavirus pandemic did stall filming of "Mission: Impossible 7," which is now set to be released July 14, 2023, with part two slated to bow in the summer of 2024.

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, which is recognized as the world's tallest building.

In November, the actor was photographed after he climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing.

Cruise then dangled himself upside down while the plane flipped over so that he appeared to be sitting upright on the wing.

The actor previously reflected on his career and his decision to perform all of his own stunts in his action movies.

"I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them," Cruise said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." "I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones."

"The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it's also exhilarating," he added. "I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."

