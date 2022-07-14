‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes ‘Titanic’ as Paramount Pictures’ highest grossing domestic film in its initial run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise’s latest run at the box office has proven to be a major success, with "Top Gun: Maverick" becoming Paramount Pictures’ biggest hit.

Fans of the first "Top Gun" film waited over 35 years for a sequel, and ticket sales and reviews suggest it was well worth the wait.

In the near seven weeks since its initial theatrical release in late May, "Top Gun: Maverick" has grossed $601.91 million domestically, becoming Paramount Picture’s highest grossing domestic film in its first run.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible," President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins said.

Upon reaching this milestone, "Top Gun: Maverick" has managed to usurp the studio's previous record holder, "Titanic," James Cameron’s epic love story. During its initial run in the late '90s, "Titanic" grossed $600.78 million.

"For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic ‘Titanic,’ which marks its 25th anniversary this year," Robbins said.

Surpassing "Titanic" is a huge achievement considering theaters ran the movie for nine months during its initial release. It currently holds the record for the third highest grossing movie worldwide.

Fans of the love story will be able to see it again in theaters, as it will be rereleased in honor of its 25th anniversary in February 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Top Gun: Maverick’s" success at the box office has made Paramount Pictures the number one studio in domestic box office ticket sales thus far in 2022 and the studio’s most successful year in eight years.