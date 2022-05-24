Tom Cruise takes James Corden on 'terrifying' flights ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick' release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise put his pilot's license to good use as he took "The Late Late Show" host James Corden on a few "terrifying" flights in the sky ahead of the "Top Gun: Maverick" release on Friday, May 27.

"I'm very excited that James is doing this," Cruise admitted in a special segment where he prepped to fly Corden in both a vintage fighter plane and a modern war jet.

"Was he the first late night show that I asked? Hell no. He was just the first one, the only one, to say yes."

"I'm gonna go up in a 75-year-old plane with someone who isn't a pilot? Yeah, that sounds like a good idea," Corden said.

After Cruise insisted he was in fact a pilot, the talk show host said: "With all due respect, you played a lawyer in ‘A Few Good Men.’ I wouldn't want you to represent me in court."

Cruise took Corden for a ride in a 1944 fighter airplane, which Corden admitted "even this is terrifying" as he climbed in.

"The Cats" star quickly hoisted up a "Help Me" sign in the window after joking about asking for the WiFi password.

Things took a more serious turn when a dueling plane popped up in the sky to challenge them.

"We're in a dog fight," Cruise said while dropping the plane to a 90-degree angle, to which Corden screamed, "I don't give a s---."

"You did good," Cruise told Corden upon landing.

"The fact that this is your idea of a fun day out tells me how different we are as human beings," Corden quipped.

The talk show host thought he was done for the day, only for Cruise to jump back in action with a new thrilling journey as they played a game of volleyball, similar to the famous 1986 movie sequence.

Corden attempted to object to any more aerial adventures until Cruise referenced a classic Top Gun trope: "You are my Goose."

"When you said I'm your Goose it makes me feel excited, and then I realize that Goose dies in the film," Corden explained.

Cruise tried to get Corden back on his good side: "You're the first half of the film Goose. That 'You've Lost that Loving Feeling' Goose.'"

"That's the Goose I want to be," Corden said. "I want to be in a bar, singing."

As the newfound flying partners tucked away in their tents for the night, Corden said: "Tom, if you kill me tomorrow, I'll haunt you for the rest of your life."

Cruise was quick to comment: "James, if I kill you tomorrow, I'll be dead too."

The next day, the pair boarded a newer and nicer vehicle with ease, seemingly to Corden's approval.

"We'll just fly straight, just relax, just take it easy for a little bit" Cruise said, while also shaking his head at the camera. Seconds later, the Mission Impossible star was barreling through the air and spinning to his heart's content.

Once on the ground and back in the studio for good, Corden was relieved to no longer have to bear witness to Cruise's need for speed.

"You can be my wingman anytime," Cruise said. "You know what? I think I'm good," Corden replied.

Cruise first starred as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, in 1986. He worked with Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Tim Robbins and Anthony Edwards.