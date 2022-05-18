Tom Cruise says 'Top Gun: Maverick' was 'never' going to streaming service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise revealed "Top Gun: Maverick" would "never" make its theatrical debut on a streaming network despite years of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruise and the "Top Gun" team touched down at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday afternoon for the European premiere, a spectacle that included eight fighter jets flying high above the Palais, with red and blue smoke streaming from behind to match the colors of the French flag.

Festival president Pierre Lescure also announced Cruise as the recipient of a surprise Palme d’Or award — about 15 honorary Palmes have been given before — on stage with an audience, who gave a standing ovation just before the sequel's screening began.

The 59-year-old actor returned to Cannes for the first time in three decades and walked alongside his "Top Gun" co-stars, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell. The last time he attended the star-studded event was in 1992 with ex-wife Nicole Kidman for their "Far and Away" flick directed by Ron Howard.

TOM CRUISE ARRIVES TO 'TOP GUN' SEQUEL PREMIERE IN SAN DIEGO VIA HELICOPTER

Cruise sat down for a "MasterClass Conversation" with Didier Allouch at the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre prior to the premiere, where he told the French journalist he was dedicated to making sure the film made its way to the big screen after years of obstacles.

"Maverick" was initially supposed to be released in July 2019 through Paramount Pictures but was postponed in August 2018 "to allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences," according to Deadline.

When asked if he felt pressure to release the film in any capacity on a streaming network, Cruise assured the audience it would "never" happen.

"That was not going to happen ever," he said while laughing, in excerpts published on The Hollywood Reporter. "That was never going to happen."

‘MAVERICK' STAR JENNIFER CONNELLY SAYS TOM CRUISE HELPED HER FACE HER FEARS OF FLYING

He recalled picking up the phone and dialing each cast member every time the movie's release date was pushed back, just to reassure everyone to remain calm and stay focused on what they created.

Cruise remembered telling his co-stars: "Don’t worry, this is going to happen."

Days before the worldwide shutdown in March 2020, Paramount moved the film up two days early for a release on June 24, 2020, but that was subsequently pushed back to Dec. 23. In July 2020, the film received another new schedule change by one year due to the coronavirus, Cruise's schedule, and Mulan and Tenet being scheduled for release on the same days.

The studio's scheduling woes continued when the film was pushed back again in April 2021 for a November release and again in September 2021, when executives finally landed on the May 27, 2022 date.

Cruise reflected on his craft throughout the "MasterClass" and admitted he's still very much a student of the arts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When asked why he insisted on performing his own stunts despite the obvious safety risks at hand, Cruise was quick to answer: "No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'"

"I’m still learning, still trying to take this art form and push it," he said before a tribute played of his classic hits, including "Jerry Maguire," "The Last Samurai," "Rain Man" and "Mission: Impossible."

"It’s wild seeing this reel," Cruise said. "It’s like your life in 10 minutes."

Cannes festival Director Thierry Fremaux hugged Cruise on stage before the actor recognized his peers at Paramount.

"They all worked so hard to bring this to the big screen, and it’s a dream to be here," Cruise said before being presented with the prestigious Palme d’Or.

"I’m never going to forget this evening. Thank you for this time. I make these movies for all of you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new "Top Gun" flick, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, brought out a host of stars to the red carpet, including Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria.

Cruise first starred as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, in 1986. He worked with Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Tim Robbins and Anthony Edwards.

"Maverick's" first world premiere was where "Top Gun" all began nearly 40 years ago in San Diego, California. They will soon visit London for another showing with a royal guest list including Prince William and Kate Middleton.