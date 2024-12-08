Katie Holmes slams claims Tom Cruise trust fund made daughter Suri a millionaire

Katie Holmes has had "enough" with accusations about her daughter Suri allegedly inheriting millions of dollars from a trust fund set up by her father, Tom Cruise.

Holmes, 45, dispelled a report that Suri, who celebrated her 18th birthday in April, recently became a millionaire in her own right with a trust fund that had kicked in.

The "Dawson's Creek" actress wrote "completely false" over a screenshot of an article shared on social media with her nearly 3 million followers.

"Daily mail you can stop making stuff up," Holmes continued on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Enough."

The image alluded to Holmes also having set aside a designated amount of money for her daughter, in addition to funds allegedly saved by her father.

One of Holmes' followers left a comment on her post, criticizing her for complaining about this when other people are struggling financially. The person wrote in part, "I Wish these were my problems."

Holmes responded in a comment of her own, writing, "I don’t disagree. But in the world today, I don’t want a target on my child’s back. It’s dangerous."

Holmes' representatives did not have any additional comments to provide to Fox News Digital.

The "Mission: Impossible" star married Holmes in Italy in 2006. They welcomed Suri into the world shortly after.

Nearly six years later, Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012. Holmes told Glamour in April 2023 that Suri's overly publicized childhood plays a part in how she raises her daughter today.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes said.

She added, "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her." — Katie Holmes

Earlier this year, Holmes gave a rare insight into her life as a mom, admitting she was looking forward to seeing how her daughter would embrace her first year in college.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy," Holmes shared with Town & Country.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

In 2022, Suri followed in her famous family's footsteps and made her big screen debut in the movie "Alone Together" – directed and written by Holmes.

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes previously said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'"