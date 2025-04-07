‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise defies death, hanging from airplane in wild new stunt

Tom Cruise proved he is just as fearless as ever.

In a new trailer for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," the 62-year-old actor can be seen hanging onto the wing of a 1930s biplane as it flies dangerously close to the edge of a cliff while going through a canyon.

"Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025," the actor captioned a video of the trailer posted to his social media accounts.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section on both Instagram and X with excitement over the upcoming movie.

"OH WE READY FOR U TOM," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added, "no one does it like tom cruise."

One X user wrote, "Looking forward to a movie with real action and no woke nonsense. Let’s hope Hollywood remembers how to entertain again." Another added, "I'm so excited for this. One of the best movie franchises out there."

Cruise spoke about what it was like filming this scene during an interview with Empire in February, detailing just how intense it was.

"When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen," he explained. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

This isn't the first time Cruise has performed a dangerous stunt in order to get the perfect shot. Prior to the release of the "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," which premiered in theaters in July 2023, the actor teased the film would feature his most dangerous stunt to date.

In the scene, Cruise rides a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff, before deploying a parachute to get him to the ground safely. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, Cruise shared that the stunt was the first scene they filmed to ensure filming would not have gone to waste if he got injured.

"Well we know either we will continue with the film or we're not – let's know day one!" he told the outlet. "Let's know day one, what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?"

The reality of getting injured while filming one of these stunts is not foreign to Cruise. He broke his ankle while filming "Misison: Impossible Fallout," in a scene where jumped from one rooftop to another.

Despite the possibility of getting injured, Cruise told "The Graham Norton Show" he loves performing his own stunts, saying, "I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them."

"I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones. The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it's also exhilarating," he added. "I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."