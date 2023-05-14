Tom Brady posts Mother's Day tribute to exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady is a man on a mission – eager to celebrate a bevy of women this Mother's Day.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has never shied away from championing the many influential women in his life, but this marks the first Mother's Day the NFL legend will spend divorced from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Sharing a slew of family photos featuring his mother and sisters, Brady also highlighted the mothers of his children: Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he shared.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARE VALENTINE'S DAY MESSAGES AFTER DIVORCE

Brady shares his eldest son Jack, 15, with Moynahan, while he has son Benjamin (Benny), 13, and daughter Vivian (Vivi), 10, with Bündchen.

"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams," he continued. "I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

One meaningful photo highlighted the healthy co-parenting relationship between Brady, Bündchen and Moynihan, pictured together surrounding Jack.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen reached the end zone in their relationship – finalizing their divorce in October.

Months later, Bündchen opened up about maintaining a relationship with Jack, her "bonus child," as well as the "great relationship" she has with Moynahan.

"Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it," she told Vanity Fair of their relationship, which she admitted was not always rosy.

"Love conquers all," Bündchen added. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that.… Nothing is worth fighting [over]."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the post, Brady also shared photos of just Bündchen with Benny and Vivi, including one of them riding horses.

Brady has been able to maintain a positive relationship with both mothers of his children. Earlier this year when he announced his official retirement from the NFL, he received well-wishes from Bündchen. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote to Instagram, alongside a praying hands emoji.

After his first retirement announcement in 2022, Moynahan applauded her ex, writing on Instagram, "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Brady would not be Brady, however, without acknowledging his beloved mother, Galynn, as well as sisters Maureen, Nancy and Julie, whom he also featured in his post.