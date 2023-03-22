Gisele Bündchen leans on years of co-parenting with Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan to guide own divorce

Gisele Bündchen said she and Bridget Moynahan have forged a "great relationship" that started as a "challenging" situation when the "Blue Bloods" actress found out she was pregnant with Tom Brady’s child after he started dating Bündchen.

The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel and the Super Bowl champion had only been together a couple months in 2007 when the athlete told Bündchen his ex was expecting.

Bündchen, 42, called it a "challenging situation for all of us," but said Moynahan, 51, and Brady’s son Jack, 15, became her "bonus child" and made her realize how much she wanted children of her own.

"Jack came into our lives, and I felt so blessed. And it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in an interview published Wednesday. "I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

Bündchen gave birth to her children with Brady, 45, in 2009 and 2012.

She said co-parenting with Moynahan wasn’t always easy.

"No!" the supermodel said in her interview after being asked if the two women always had a great relationship.

She said they didn’t even meet until more than a year after Jack was born but eventually mingled at a New York park date (Moynahan's turf) for the four of them, and the pair ended up hugging later on a Boston street (Bündchen's home at the time).

"Love conquers all," Bündchen explained, saying she’s letting her 15 years of co-parenting with the "Recruit" star inform how she approaches child custody with her ex-husband.

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in the fall after 13 years of marriage.

"I say to Bridget — you know, I have a great relationship with her — everything in life comes with work," Bündchen said. "You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points, and you’ve gotta overcome it."

"My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that," she said of their unique situation. "The primary lesson: ‘Nothing is worth fighting [over].’"

She said she tried to imagine herself in Moynahan’s situation early on, wanting to be as "helpful" and "supportive" of her as she could be and also with the outlook of giving Jack the "best life" possible.

She added that, after the divorce, Jack remains her bonus child.

"I love him so much," she said. She also had kind words for her ex and her marriage.

"We’re not playing against each other," Bündchen said of Brady. "We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back, and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."