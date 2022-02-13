Tom Brady's Super Bowl calendar reminder backfires: 'S---'

Tom Brady got a harsh reality check on Sunday afternoon.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a screenshot of a calendar alert for Super Bowl LVI, something presumably set before the Bucs loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

"S—...," Brady wrote in the rather depressing tweet.

The Bucs had high hopes of returning to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row after Brady led the team to its first championship since 2002, but the Rams had other plans.

Brady officially announced his retirement on Feb. 1 after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. In his statement, Brady said the level of "competitive commitment" that is required to be successful in the NFL is something he’s decided he can no longer do.

"This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he continued. "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady said his plans for the future now are to take things "day-by-day" and to spend his time "giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives" but according to reports, the Bucs haven’t completely ruled out a possible return.

According to NFL.com , the Buccaneers are still keeping the door slightly ajar for the possibility Brady comes back to play. Brady reportedly isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning.

Should he hold firm on his retirement, Tampa Bay is reportedly doing their homework on potential trades for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson .

