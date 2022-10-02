Tom Brady plays in Tampa Bay without Gisele Bündchen or kids in stands after evacuating due to Hurricane Ian

Tom Brady showed it was business as usual Sunday while taking the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team played at home in Florida against the Kansas City Chiefs just days after Hurricane Ian forced evacuations throughout the community and surrounding areas.

But absent from Raymond James Stadium once again was his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, who has yet to attend one of her husband's games this season. Their three children were reportedly not spotted in the crowded arena either.

Brady and Bündchen have been plagued with reports of marital woes as of late, and evacuated with the kids to Miami to ride out the storm, but sources told Page Six earlier this week that the couple stayed in separate homes.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, are reportedly trying to work through their problems, but are having a difficult time as they're living separately with Bündchen in New York while Brady stays close to the team in Florida.

Brady, who has son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Bündchen, also shares co-parenting responsibilities of 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On Monday, the quarterback discussed preparing their Florida home ahead of the natural disaster as he chatted on his SiriusXM podcast, "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray."

"This is a little different for me," he said. "I've never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way."

He added, "I don’t think that anyone’s really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning and get all my stuff [that I keep] outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher."

Brady announced a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund in an effort to help victims of the hurricane and encouraged others to make contributions. He also revealed the team was given the all-clear to return to the area Thursday.

"Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same," he wrote. "I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit."

At last week's home-opening game against the Green Bay Packers, Brady's mother and sister accompanied the children on to the field for hugs with their dad before the coin toss. Bündchen did not attend.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told People magazine.

"They're hitting a rough patch," a source told the outlet last week. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Part of the contention in their marriage is due to his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year. Bündchen assumed Brady would have more time to spend with the family following years on the road as the all-time most winning quarterback.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Bündchen and Brady's problems are more difficult than they appear as they can't even see each other with hundreds of miles of physical distance between them.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family, and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," a source told the outlet. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

"Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now," another source added. "She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."