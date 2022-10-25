Tom Brady talks adversities amid Gisele Bündchen relationship drama, makes interesting 'car crash' analogy

Tom Brady is dealing with a lot in his life.

The Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 season after a stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and at the same time, he’s dealing with reported issues in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen stemming from his decision to return to the team after saying he would step away.

In the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady talked about facing and overcoming adversity in his life.

"If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are," he said. "The adversities challenge you to dig deep and to work with your teammates to try and get the problem solved.

"The interesting part is it’s always easier to think ‘Oh, let’s try to think about next year’ or this or that. We’re only seven games into the year. That’s the last thing that I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about what I need to do today to be better for the people in this locker room? What do I need to do better today for myself to be the best I can be for this team, professionally, and that’s what you try to do."

Brady made an interesting analogy, saying he'd rather be with the people who run toward a crisis and try to help figure it out rather than those who run away.

"I always think that there’s people, you know, when you have a car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash," he said. "And really, when it comes down to it, you want to be with the people who run to it — that are trying to fix it and solve it.

"The last thing you want is for people to run away. Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when everyone is telling you how great you are. Who are you when things aren’t great? Who are you when things don’t go your way? When you face adversity in life, who are the people that stand by you? And that’s what adversities really challenge you to figure out. And I’m really excited to see what we make of this year."

He said in those moments of adversity he turns to the people who can "do something about it." The Buccaneers star said he’s had "a lot of great support" and "a lot of great family and friends that are really encouraging off the field."

Brady has been fielding divorce rumors as he and Bündchen work out reported marital issues. Sources have claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told People magazine. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL caused "a lot of tension" between the couple.

Brady announced he would step away from the NFL on Feb. 1, but 40 days later turned around and said he was coming back.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.