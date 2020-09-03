Tom Bergeron shades 'Dancing with the Stars' in Twitter bio, leaving fans tickled with laughter

Tom Bergeron’s fans got a kick out of his updated Twitter bio, which takes a dig at his former hosting duties at “Dancing with the Stars.”

Bergeron, 65, announced in July that he was abruptly departing the ABC show after serving as the host since its premiere in 2005.

His co-host, Erin Andrews, who joined in 2014, was also axed.

Bergeron pokes fun at his old gig in his new Twitter bio, which reads, “Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork with the Famous."

The former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host clarified on Wednesday that he “added the ‘salty’ bio revision weeks ago" but fans only recently caught wind of it.

“@Tom_Bergeron is the best and that show will never be the same. So salt on Tom, salt on!” one fan replied.

“Did you see @Tom_Bergeron’s new Twitter bio? The show will not be the same without his easy humor,” another fan remarked.

One fan called Bergeron’s updated bio “the real winner of all of the #DWTS news today.”

“It’s the best bio I’ve ever seen,” a supporter of the talk show host said.

“Hey @Tom_Bergeron, why don't you include ‘Former amazing host of @AFVofficial’ in your bio? You were great on that show. Hope there are no bad feelings. It is Hollywood, so I guess it's possible,” another fan said before adding, “PS you can use my description if you want.”

One hopeful fan said, “I was so hoping that the reason they axed you was because you were coming back to be a surprise contestant," to which Bergeron responded with a laughing emoji.

In July, the former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host tweeted: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Bergeron jokingly added: "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC said in a statement: "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

At the time, Bergeron's statement didn’t make it clear how the decision was reached. However, in a statement provided to Fox News, a representative for the comedian explained that the move was ultimately the network’s call.

“ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're ‘Going in a different direction,’” the statement read.

The show later announced that Tyra Banks would replace Bergeron and Andrews replacement as a solo host.

The new season of the ABC show premieres on Sep. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.