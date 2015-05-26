Tom Bergeron out, Alfonso Ribeiro in as host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

How’s this for a cool switcheroo?

"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star and "Dancing With the Stars" champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be taking over as host of ABC’s long-running "America’s Funniest Home Videos," replacing the outgoing Tom Bergeron, it was announced Tuesday during the "DWTS" finale.

Ribeiro, who took home the Mirror Ball trophy in season 19 of "DWTS," will lead "America’s Funniest Home Videos" when it returns for its 26th season this fall. Bergeron had hosted the show since 2001.

As part of the announcement, ABC promises the upcoming season will include “an abundant supply of fresh clips to keep families laughing from coast to coast.”

“We look forward to Alfonso leading 'AFV' into the next generation of family friendly viewership,” executive producer Vin Di Bona said.

Past hosts have included Daisy Fuentes, John Fugelsang and Bob Saget.

