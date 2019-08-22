'Bachelorette' star breaks silence on 'sex tape' with Todd Chrisley's daughter

"The Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes spoke out about his alleged sex tape with Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter, Lindsie.

"We didn't make a sex tape," Hayes said on the "Housewives and Vanderpump" podcast on Wednesday night.

"I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles," Hayes said. "Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on. No consent from either end, which kind of debunks [the sex tape claim]."

Bobby also claimed that Todd had a longstanding issue with him and once gave him a hard time on the ACM Awards red carpet.

Lindsie reportedly went to police alleging that father Todd and brother Chase tried to blackmail her with the tape, threatening its release if she didn't cover up their alleged tax evasion.

Hayes said of the extortion allegation, "We're in the middle of dealing with it. I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago."

Lindsie, meanwhile, told HLN's "Morning Express" that she "never consented" to a sex tape and is mortified at her father's alleged attempt to extort her with the footage and has not been in contact with them since, but said that she will still always love her family.

On his own podcast this weekend, Todd said of Lindsie, who he previously accused of being a party to the allegations plaguing him and wife Julie, "She will always be my daughter, that will never change," Todd said. "She is my firstborn child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say regardless of whether or not it's true or not; she is forgiven. She is forgiven for what's happened in the last week to 10 days. She is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She's forgiven for what she's gonna do today, and tomorrow."

Todd previously denied Lindsie’s allegations against him in a statement to Fox News.

"It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," he said. "We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Murray previously told E! News of the claim, "Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a nearly $17,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the family told Fox News, "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any [Internal Revenue Service] lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."

A rep for Todd Chrisley did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.