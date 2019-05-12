'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley's son Kyle arrested on drug charges, alleged death threats to ex-wife

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley's son, Kyle, was arrested in Oklahoma last week for alleged drug possession, a new report claims.

TMZ reports that Kyle Chrisley was arrested and booked in Okmulgee County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Kyle, 27, reportedly also had an open warrant for his arrest stemming from alleged death threats against his estranged wife in Dekalb County, Georgia, in January of this year.

Alexus Chrisley accused Kyle of sending her threatening text messages.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, one of Kyle's messages to Alexus reads, "[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s—t and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be [sic]. Bye Alexus."

Alexus allegedly replied, "thats [sic] a threat to my life" to which Kyle is accused of responding, "yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye."

The site reports that in other messages, Kyle allegedly held a weapon to his head and showed signs of drug use.

Todd Chrisley previously claimed that Kyle suffers from bipolar disorder.

Kyle only appeared in one season of "Chrisley Knows Best."

A rep for the Chrisleys did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.