Todd Chrisley willing to forgive estranged daughter Lindsie after allegedly extorting her with sex tape

Todd Chrisley is hoping to mend fences with his estranged daughter Lindsie, who is accusing him of using an alleged sex tape against her.

Lindsie accused her dad of trying to extort her over an intimate video allegedly filmed with a star of ABC's "The Bachelorette," Josh Murray. The 29-year-old filed a police report in Georgia claiming that Todd, 50, and her brother, Chase, 23, harassed and threatened her over the tape that Chase allegedly purchased from her. They reportedly wanted her to lie about an unspecified “incident.”

Chrisley denies the allegations.

Speaking with his wife, Julie, on the family’s podcast, “Chrisley Confessions,” Todd explained that he’s willing to forgive his daughter.

“Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie," Todd said (via Entertainment Tonight). "She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it's true or not."

"She's forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” he continued. "At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that's heartbreaking."

Chrisley previously addressed the allegations brought against him in a statement to Fox News.

"It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," he said. "We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Despite his words, Lindsie doesn’t seem interested in mending fences over the alleged extortion any time soon. TMZ caught up with Lindsie outside her lawyer’s office in Atlanta, where she walked with additional security, saying it was, “for my safety.”

“I just think that any time that something like this goes on within a family and the things that have gone on in the past week that it’s important for me to protect my safety and for my child,” she explained to the outlet.

Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a $16,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the brood told Fox News, "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any [Internal Revenue Service] lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."

