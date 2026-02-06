Timothy Busfield indicted on child sex abuse charges in New Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Mexico grand jury indicted Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse charges, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Busfield was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

"District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office," a statement released by the district attorney on social media read. "The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims."

Busfield's attorney insisted the case against the "ThirtySomething" actor "cannot be proven at trial" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

MELISSA GILBERT STANDS BY 'PROTECTOR' TIMOTHY BUSFIELD AS SHE’S NAMED ON WITNESS LIST IN CHILD SEX ABUSE CASE

"The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich," Larry Stein said. "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence – gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure."

"This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law," he added. "Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court – where evidence matters – not behind closed doors."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Busfield, 68, first surrendered to local authorities on child sex abuse charges on Jan. 13, days after an arrest warrant was issued for the "West Wing" actor. He was held without bail at the time of his arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

He denied the claims upon surrendering and is "determined to clear his name," according to a statement from Stein, provided to Fox News Digital.

Busfield was released on Jan. 20. "You're authorized for release on your own recognizance with the conditions that you appear at all future court settings," Judge Murphy said. "You have not violated any laws."

Additionally, Busfield was ordered to not discuss the case with any of the witnesses nor have contact with children under the age of 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series "The Cleaning Lady."

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, two 11-year-old twins allege that the director, whom they were told to call Uncle Tim on the set of "The Cleaning Lady," had touched them inappropriately.

One twin claimed an incident had occurred while alone with Busfield in a bedroom on set, alleging he had been touched over his clothes on his genitals and bottom. The warrant further states that hospital professionals later informed the parents that the children showed signs of being "groomed."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright, Christina Dugan Ramirez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.