Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Timothy Busfield indicted on child sex abuse charges in New Mexico

New Mexico grand jury charged Timothy Busfield, 68, with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Mexico grand jury indicted Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse charges, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Busfield was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

"District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office," a statement released by the district attorney on social media read. "The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims."

Busfield's attorney insisted the case against the "ThirtySomething" actor "cannot be proven at trial" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

MELISSA GILBERT STANDS BY 'PROTECTOR' TIMOTHY BUSFIELD AS SHE’S NAMED ON WITNESS LIST IN CHILD SEX ABUSE CASE

Timothy Busfield appears in a courtroom during a pre-trial detention hearing in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

"The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich," Larry Stein said. "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence – gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure."

"This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law," he added. "Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court – where evidence matters – not behind closed doors."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Timothy Busfield in court on child sex charges

Timothy Busfield appeared in court before his indictment was handed down by a grand jury. (Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court)

Busfield, 68, first surrendered to local authorities on child sex abuse charges on Jan. 13, days after an arrest warrant was issued for the "West Wing" actor. He was held without bail at the time of his arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

He denied the claims upon surrendering and is "determined to clear his name," according to a statement from Stein, provided to Fox News Digital.

Busfield was released on Jan. 20. "You're authorized for release on your own recognizance with the conditions that you appear at all future court settings," Judge Murphy said. "You have not violated any laws."

Additionally, Busfield was ordered to not discuss the case with any of the witnesses nor have contact with children under the age of 18.

Melissa Gilbert reacts to Timothy Busfield's bail hearing

Melissa Gilbert thanked God after a judge ordered her husband, Timothy Busfield, be released from custody on Jan. 20. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series "The Cleaning Lady."

Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield was accused of inappropriate conduct on the set of "The Cleaning Lady." (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, two 11-year-old twins allege that the director, whom they were told to call Uncle Tim on the set of "The Cleaning Lady," had touched them inappropriately. 

One twin claimed an incident had occurred while alone with Busfield in a bedroom on set, alleging he had been touched over his clothes on his genitals and bottom. The warrant further states that hospital professionals later informed the parents that the children showed signs of being "groomed."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright, Christina Dugan Ramirez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending

Close modal

Continue