Timothy Busfield's defense blames 'stage parents' with fraud history for child sex abuse charges

Timothy Busfield's legal team argued that the parents of the accusers in the actor's child sex abuse case have a "well-documented history of fraud and dishonesty."

Ronald Rodis and Angele LaSalle, the parents of the twin boys, had "an obvious financial and retaliatory motive" when filing the criminal complaint against Busfield earlier this month, the actor's lawyers stated in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Busfield, 68, surrendered to local authorities on child sex abuse charges on Jan. 13. He was held without bail at the time of his arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

In a response opposing pretrial detention, his team argued that the state's case against Busfield was built "almost entirely on the accounts of two stage parents" who were "not neutral observers."

"Their allegations emerged only after the loss of the twins’ role — and only after consultation with civil counsel — creating an obvious financial and retaliatory motive. That motive must be evaluated against the couple’s well-documented history of fraud and dishonesty."

Busfield's lawyers noted that Rodis "is a former attorney who was convicted of federal conspiracy and wire fraud and was later disbarred following that prosecution for a multimillion-dollar scheme in which he used his law license to deceive vulnerable victims for profit."

Rodis pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $4 million in restitution for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraudulent mortgage modification scheme.

During Tuesday's hearing, Amber Fayerberg urged Judge David Murphy to release Busfield from custody pending trial as he was the victim of a retaliatory campaign created by Rodis and LaSalle.

"There are victims, and they were still these two boys. But they weren't victimized by Tim Busfield," Fayerberg said. "They were victimized by their own parents, who no longer could make money as a lawyer disbarred, no longer could write bad checks, taking 85% of the money they made on a TV show, and then manufacture into victims as revenge."

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, the twins, two 11-year-old twins allege that the director, whom they were told to call Uncle Tim on the set of "The Cleaning Lady," had touched them inappropriately.

One twin claimed an incident had occurred while alone with Busfield in a bedroom on set, alleging he had been touched over his clothes on his genitals and bottom. The warrant further states that hospital professionals later informed the parents that the children showed signs of being "groomed."

Judge Murphy ruled Tuesday that "The West Wing" actor could be released from custody as he awaits trial on child sex abuse allegations.

"You're authorized for release on your own recognizance with the conditions that you appear at all future court settings," Judge Murphy said. "You have not violated any laws."

Additionally, Busfield was ordered to not discuss the case with any of the witnesses nor have contact with children under the age of 18. The next hearing date is set for Feb. 4.

New Mexico prosecutors argued Tuesday that Busfield had a history of making inappropriate advances, and described a report from actress Claudia Christian, who claimed Busfield "forcibly grabbed her and threw her against the wall" while they were working together on "The Strays." Christian allegedly reported the incident to an assistant director.

In considering bail conditions, the state noted that 87 letters of support were submitted on behalf of Busfield, stating that "he would never do this."

"The state is concerned about again the defendant is using his control in deciding when he wants to comply with an order," prosecutors argued. "That order did not say, ‘Sure, turn yourself in in 5 days.’ That order was for him to be arrested and come deal with these charges. Instead, he drove 2,000 miles ... he got a polygraph."

Days before Busfield was remanded and held without bail on multiple counts of child sex abuse, the 68-year-old actor underwent a psychosexual evaluation at the recommendation of his attorney.

After an extensive look at Busfield's family history, his background, and his social and sexual behavior, the actor was assessed as "very low risk" based on the outcome of the clinical interview and risk assessment measures indicated.

On Jan. 9, an arrest warrant was issued for the director and Emmy Award-winning actor , and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The police investigation into the allegations against Busfield began on Nov. 1, 2024, after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital alerted officers about a case of alleged sexual abuse.

In police audio presented to court by Busfield's attorney on Monday and obtained by Fox News Digital, the child actors are asked by the police officer: "You know no one can touch your private areas?" to which the twins say: "Yes."

They are then asked by the police officer if Busfield ever touched their private areas. The twins said, "No."

Busfield is currently charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, child under 13, and one count of child abuse. Under New Mexico law, each count of criminal sexual contact carries up to six years of incarceration, and child abuse carries up to three years, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman stated.

If convicted, Busfield could face up to 15 years in prison.