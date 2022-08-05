Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania house fire leaves 10 dead, including three children

Pennsylvania police say that three adults were able to safely get out of the house

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
A house fire in Pennsylvania early Friday morning left 10 people dead, according to officials.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that 10 people died after a fire broke out at around 2:42 a.m. in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania. 

Three adults were able to make it out of the house safely.

Police say that the people who died in the fire range in age from 5-years-old to 79-years-old.

The victims were located deceased by firefighters on the scene, according to police.

Police said that the house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation, and the American Red Cross was also present.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.