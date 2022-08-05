Anne Heche crashes car into a home igniting fire, taken away in ambulance with severe burns: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home, igniting a fire, and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses on the scene told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.

Shortly after her first crash, Heche then crashed into a nearby home in Mar Vista and ignited a fire, according to FOX 11. The fire reportedly engulfed the house and Heche was taken to a Los Angeles hospital via an ambulance.

FOX 11 reported the star was taken away in critical condition. According to TMZ, the "Six Days Seven Nights" star is currently intubated at the hospital but expected to survive.

PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE FIRE LEAVES 10 DEAD, INCLUDING THREE CHILDREN

Per TMZ, due to Heche's state, doctors are unable to run tests to determine if she was under the influence while operating her vehicle. However, the outlet reported that a bottle with a red cap was present in Heche's car at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to FOX 11.

A rep for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The actress’ most recent film was the action pic "13 Minutes," in which she starred alongside Thora Birch, Amy Smart and Will Peltz. Heche recently showed support for her "friend" Alec Baldwin after the public criticized the actor after his "Rust" tell-all interview.

"My friend, no matter what happens in our lives that we can't control. I am with you," Heche wrote on Baldwin’s Instagram post. "Mostly because I know the kindness of your soul."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heche went through a public divorce in January 2018 from her ex-husband James Tupper. The couple spent 10 years together and share a son, Atlas, 13.

The "Volcano" actress was romantically linked to Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. She brought the talk show host to the premiere of "Volcano" in 1997, which she claimed resulted in being "blacklisted" from Hollywood.

"I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years," she said in an interview with Page Six. "I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heche went on to receive an Emmy nomination for her role as Rowena Larson in "Gracie’s Choice" in 2004.