'Tiger King' earns reactions from celebrities like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and more: 'I stan him'

As people around the world continue to stay inside to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities are sharing their thoughts on Netflix’s latest binge-worthy documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The documentary, which came out on March 20 after many around the world were already choosing to stay inside and avoid large crowds, tells the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known better as Joe Exotic. The former zookeeper was convicted by a federal jury of trying to arrange the murder of a Florida animal sanctuary CEO named Carole Baskin.

The documentary recounts the lead up to the crime as well as the aftermath and its impact on the zoo and exotic cat community at large. Filled to the brim with strange and unimaginable real-life characters, the documentary has captured the attention of the public. This includes many celebrities who have been tweeting their thoughts on the story's many twists and turns.

One of the most outspoken stars watching “Tiger King” by far is Cardi B, who has been livetweeting her thoughts.

She began by posting that she agrees with the unproven theory presented in the documentary that Baskin allegedly had something to do with the disappearance of her husband.

“Carole you think you slick b----,” Cardi B said.

She then began to express her sympathy with the documentary’s subject, Joe Exotic.

“They did Joe so dirty over and over again,” she tweeted over the weekend.

“Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ?” she later added.

The singer's sympathy for Joe Exotic reached a fever pitch when she suggested that she may start a GoFundMe page for him.

"Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free," she wrote.

The rapper later added: "I stan him...Leave me alone."

Cardi B is hardly the only celebrity sharing their unabashed thoughts about the "Tiger King" documentary.

"At tha rate we’re goin a lawyer gon take joe case for the clout and really free the tiger king," Wiz Khalifa wrote.

"#tigerKing. Please God, let the tigers eat every last one of those folks. Horrible," Lucy Lawless noted.

After asking if her followers had seen the documentary, Kim Kardashian tweeted: "Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"

"There are a TON of take aways from #TigerKing, but the one that will really stick for me: 'Hey all you cool cats and kittens,'" wrote Colin Hanks.

"When I was halfway through watching Tiger King, my friend said he thought he wanted all of them to get eaten by the tigers. I just finished watching the whole documentary. I understand what he meant," wrote James Woods.

"Craziest thing about Tiger King is how cheap it is to buy a tiger. Two grand? I’m definitely getting a couple tigers," wrote comedian Michael Ian Black.

"You know what’s crazy? The people in #TigerKing can totally vote. Like in elections and stuff," Wells Adams wrote.