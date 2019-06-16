Tiffany Haddish cancels comedy show in Atlanta over Georgia heartbeat abortion law

Tiffany Haddish canceled an upcoming standup comedy show in Atlanta over Georgia's controversial "heartbeat" abortion law.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta," Haddish, 39, said in a statement to ticketholders Saturday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

The "Girls Trip" star was slated to perform at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on June 22.

Haddish is the first star to publicly cite the law as a reason for canceling a live performance in the state.

The new law would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless the law is blocked in court, it's set to go into effect in 2020. The ACLU announced that they would challenge the law.

Major Hollywood studios have said they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the law goes into effect.

Kristen Wiig and Reed Morano previously pulled projects from filming in the state due to the restrictive abortion law, while stars including Alyssa Milano have called for an outright boycott of filming in Georgia.

AMC reportedly is reconsidering shooting "The Walking Dead" in Georgia in protest of the bill.

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams will continue filming their upcoming project, "Lovecraft Country," in Georgia, but will donate proceeds from the series to the Georgia ACLU and Fair Fight Georgia.

“Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women," Peele and Abrams said in a statement. "We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”