Netflix, Disney consider boycotting Georgia, continue partnerships with Egypt, China

Entertainment giants Netflix and Disney are threatening to pull their business out of Georgia over the state's recently-enacted "heartbeat" abortion bill but maintains unwavering partnerships with countries like Egypt, where abortions are illegal, and China, where Muslims are being held in internment camps.

Earlier this week, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos issued a statement on the growing movement in Hollywood to boycott Georgia over the new pro-life legislation which prohibits abortions if a baby's heartbeat is detected, which is roughly six weeks into the pregnancy.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said. "Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

As The Daily Caller reports, Netflix has had multiple productions made in Egypt, where abortions are completely outlawed except when the mother's life is at risk and in the case of fetal abnormalities. They have also had shows made in Jordan, where abortion laws are "very restrictive."

Disney is also weighing its options.

“I think if the bill becomes law, it will be very difficult to produce or I'll doubt we will,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Disney is considering boycotting Georgia, The Daily Caller reports the studio maintains a healthy relationship with China, where they recently opened a $5.5 billion resort in Shanghai. China has come under international criticism for its operation of internment camps in remote areas of the country where millions of Turkic Muslims are imprisoned.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.