Last Update August 17, 2017

Thomas Rhett, wife announce they are pregnant and adopting

Singer Thomas Rhett arrives with his wife Lauren at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS) - RTR4D0T6

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren announced they are expanding their family by two.

The country star shared on Facebook the exciting news of his wife's pregnancy.

"We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant," the "Star of the Show" singer wrote.

But the good news didn't stop there.

"And we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"

Rhett, 26, and his wife Lauren married in 2012. They have known each other since the first grade. She has appeared in several of his music videos including "Die A Happy Man."