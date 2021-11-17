Thomas Rhett welcomes fourth child with wife Lauren Akins: 'Legit a miracle'

Thomas Rhett is a father four times over.

The 31-year-old country crooner welcomed his fourth child, a daughter, with his wife Lauren Akins on Monday.

The singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, sharing a photo of himself and his wife cuddled up to their newborn.

"Lillie Carolina Akins," he began in the caption. "Born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy. @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

The two are also parents to Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1.

Lauren also shared a post of her own on Wednesday night, featuring what appeared to be a professional photograph of her planting a kiss on her daughter's forehead.

"Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy," she announced in the caption.

She then shared lyrics from the song "Jireh" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music," which she said were "inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12."

"If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor / How much more will He clothe you? / If He watched over every sparrow / How much more does He love you?" read the lyrics.

Lauren concluded: "Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us."

Rhett first announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child back in May in a loving Instagram post featuring the two parents on a red carpet, holding her baby bump.

"Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know," he began in the caption at the time. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl."

"Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!" Rhett concluded. "Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."