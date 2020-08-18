Lauren Akins on when people call her marriage to Thomas Rhett ‘perfect’: ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth’

Lauren Akins is opening up about her marriage to high school sweetheart, country music star Thomas Rhett.

In her new memoir, "LIVE IN LOVE: Growing Together Through Life's Changes," the 30-year-old details meeting Rhett, also 30, and their journey together.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and share three children together.

Speaking to E! News, Akins explained while writing the book she wanted readers to understand her marriage is not without its flaws.

"It's so easy to look at our family and our marriage from the outside looking in and just see what looks to be a perfect, happy family, but it's just not realistic," she told the entertainment news network.

According to Akins, it's why she sought to "share the struggles getting there or the struggles we still have now, and just to be real and open with people so that they don't look at us and be like, ‘Oh they have it all together, they're so perfect,' because that couldn't be further from the truth."

As for when people dub the pair as #couplegoals on social media?

"I don't think it's wrong to want to be better in certain areas but I do think it's funny when people hashtag us in those ways," Akins said. "I think there are moments of us that are really great and really healthy but there are also moments in our lives that are not pretty, they're not easy and not fun and not something people want to see posted all over Instagram."

Akins went on to say that she does "feel the pressure" when fans idolize her and Rhett's marriage as picture-perfect.

"I do feel the pressure when people pin us as that couple because it's just not true," she told E! News. "We don't have a perfect marriage. I love our marriage and I love being married to him. We have a really really sweet life together, but we fight just like every other couple does."

Admitting that she and her husband have struggles like any other couple does.

"It's almost freeing for me to be able to share that side of things so people can see that having a healthy relationship is extremely attainable, it's just not going to look just like everybody else's," she said.

Akins also touched on the time when Rhett's career was taking off. According to E! News, in her book, Akins recalls a moment when she felt unhappy and almost just like an addition to the "Die a Happy Man" singer's life.

"It took me a second to admit that I was unhappy because the prideful part of me wanted to believe that I had it together, that I could do it," she told the outlet. "I think it just got to a point where my heart was so heavy that I knew I had to say something and change something or else I would spiral to a really really dark place and I was kind of already on my way there."

However, when Akins chased after her "passions" -- like taking mission trips to Africa -- that's when the pair "clicked even more as a couple."

"We were both more whole and happy and able to be better together," she said. "Just seeing that change has just really made both of us realize how important it is for us to still be our independent selves and to make sure to take care of ourselves."

In addition to her marriage, Rhett and Akins have previously opened up about their fertility struggles and decision to adopt their daughter Willa from an orphanage in Uganda.

The couple had been struggling to get pregnant and at the same time, they were working Christian charity 147 Million Orphans. When they met Willa, they decided adoption was the right choice for them.

During the adoption process, the Rhetts received the surprising news that they were expecting. They welcomed Ada in August 2017, and earlier this year, Rhett and Akins welcomed baby Lennon.