Thomas Rhett says quarantine is a ‘blessing in disguise’ because of extra family time

Thomas Rhett recently revealed he’s grateful for quarantine because it’s allowed him more time with wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters: Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, 5 months.

“When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain," Rhett, 30, told his record label Big Machine Record Group in a recent interview.

The “Marry Me” singer also revealed the different ways he and Akins, 30, try to keep the kids busy during quarantine.

“We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside,” Rhett said. “We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days.”

The "Be A Light" singer added: “To me, it’s been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to hang out with them and get to learn them a little bit better.”

Rhett was supposed to go on his “Center Point Road” tour this summer, but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak it has been postponed.

“On the contrary, I would be on the road,” the country singer said. “But now I get to be at home and wake up with ‘em, go to sleep with ‘em and just finding new ways to have fun with ‘em.”

Rhett and Akins welcomed their third child, Lennon Love, in February and have been able to use this time to soak in the early months of her development without work interference.