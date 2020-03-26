Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' relationship: A look back

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' romance is certainly one of the sweetest in country music.

Remarkably, the two have known each other since the first grade, married at 22 and still remain an adorable couple, making for a movie-like romance that has captivated many.

Here's a look back at the whirlwind romance between Rhett and Akins:

Where it all began

Rhett and Akins, both 30, met very early on in grade school and were fast friends.

A few years into their relationship, romance blossomed and the two began to date at age 15.

Rhett told Taste of Country that they only dated for six months and that they "remained best friends" even after breaking up.

First comes love

For several years, Rhett and Akins both dated other people, and the singer even admitted to Sounds Like Nashville that he was in a serious relationship with someone else for several years that he thought would end in marriage.

Per Country Living, Akins' father told Rhett to open up about his lasting feelings for his daughter, which he did at her sister's 2011 graduation party, where they kissed for the first time since high school.

Then comes marriage

It seems that Rhett and Akins knew they were meant to be right away because about six months later, they were engaged to be married.

In October 2012, the two got hitched at 22 years old.

Rhett's father, country singer Rhett Akins, told The Boot that the wedding made it clear that the two were "meant to be together" and were "beyond in love."

A few years after a honeymoon in Ohau, the two returned to the island for Rhett to shoot the music video for his hit song "Die a Happy Man."

Akins appears in the music video as Rhett's love interest, which the crooner told People magazine was "inevitable" because he "wrote the song for her and about her.”

And baby bliss

Rhett and Akins have a unique story when it comes to adding to their family.

The couple had been struggling to get pregnant and at the same time, they were doing work for the Christian charity 147 Million Orphans. When they met daughter Willa, who is now 4 years old, in 2017, they decided adoption was the right choice for them.

During the adoption process, the Rhetts received the surprising news that they were expecting. They welcomed daughter Ada in August 2017.

In July 2019, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd be adding another little girl to the family. Lennon was born just over a month ago.