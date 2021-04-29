Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive
Published

'Things Heard & Seen' star Amanda Seyfried says character was emotionally 'exhausting' to play

The Oscar-nominated actress said she loved exploring the 'different facets' of her character

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Netflix debuts supernatural thriller 'Things Heard &amp; Seen' April 29thVideo

Netflix debuts supernatural thriller 'Things Heard &amp; Seen' April 29th

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin chats with Amanda Seyfried and James Norton about what to expect from the new film

Amanda Seyfried's character, Catherine, in the new Netflix supernatural thriller, "Things Heard & Seen," not only must confront spirits occupying her upstate New York home but also dark secrets within her marriage. 

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed playing someone who is going through such personal turmoil was "exhausting."

"It is intense... a lot of the physical [stunts] that I have to do. But in terms of [emotions], it's a little exhausting but the truth is I know every part of this character," she explained to Fox News while promoting the film. 

"It's one of the reasons I was attracted to the movie and to tell the story is because there was such an arc and it happened over the course of a couple of months. You get to explore all these different facets of this one woman in this marriage that's terrifying," Seyfried added.

EVERYTHING COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY 2021

Her on-screen husband, James Norton, confirmed he did deep background preparation to play such a manipulative spouse. 

"It was important because obviously [the character's past] was obviously contributing to his unraveling and he was on this journey of self-destruction from a much earlier age," the British actor explained. "So it was important to tap into that."

This image released by Netflix shows James Norton (L) and Amanda Seyfried (R) in a scene from 'Things Heard &amp; Seen.'

This image released by Netflix shows James Norton (L) and Amanda Seyfried (R) in a scene from 'Things Heard &amp; Seen.' (Anna Kooris/Netflix via AP, File)

The film, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, took place in the Hudson Valley, where Seyfried lives with her husband and two small children. 

THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES OF 2021

She said she loves the "energy" upstate. "That's where I live, it's where I will die, it's so rich with nature and just everything. I can't get enough of it and being able to shoot [the film during] the most beautiful time of year just added to the whole [experience]. [Hudson Valley] is a character in itself in this movie."

Springer Berman told Fox News that adapting the script from the book by the same name was a time-consuming and tedious process.

Amanda Seyfried said filming in upstate New York was amazing because of the rich nature. 

Amanda Seyfried said filming in upstate New York was amazing because of the rich nature.  (Anna Kooris/Netflix via AP, File)

"I didn't immediately know [what I would keep from the book]. It was a process because the book is quite epic. And we really needed a limited series to fulfill the book. So it was a process of writing drafts, trying to know what you're going to include, what you're not going to include, and then reading it back and then redrafting. So it was a fairly long adaptation process to just find the right material," she described.

Springer Berman said she was inspired by '70s classics such "Rosemary's Baby" or "Don't Look Now" or even the movie, "What Lies Beneath."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She felt the stories are appealing because they're about "real relationships, real people, real emotions. And the supernatural element is just sort of layered on top of it."

"Things Seen & Heard" is available to stream Friday on Netflix. 

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.

On Our Radar