Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2021
'Back to the Future' fans can rejoice as every film will be available on Netflix
The seasons aren’t the only thing changing in May as Netflix is poised to swap out a lot of its library of content.
As with every new month, the popular streaming service has revealed which titles it’s gaining in May as well as the movies and TV shows that people have one more chance to view before they’re scrubbed from the platform for good.
This month, movie aficionados will be excited to see that all three of the immensely popular "Back to the Future" movies are available to anyone with a subscription. Meanwhile, TV and horror fans can look forward to Season 3 of the series "Haunted" coming to the platform just in time for summer as well.
Meanwhile, May marks people’s last chance to catch movies like "The Blair Witch Project," "Julie & Julia" and "Waiting."
To help people plan their May binge-watching, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix next month:
Coming to Netflix in May of 2021:
Avail. 5/1/21
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
Avail. 5/2/21
Hoarders: Season 11
Avail. 5/4/21
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
Avail. 5/5/21
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
Avail. 5/6/21
Dead Man Down
Avail. 5/7/21
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy
Milestone
Monster
Avail. 5/8/21
Mine
Sleepless
Avail. 5/11/21
Money, Explained
Avail. 5/12/21
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
Avail. 5/13/21
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
Avail. 5/14/21
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
Avail. 5/16/21
Sleight
Avail. 5/18/21
Sardar Ka Grandson
Avail. 5/19/21
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
Avail. 5/20/21
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Avail. 5/21/21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
Avail. 5/22/21
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
Avail. 5/25/21
Home
Avail. 5/26/21
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
Avail. 5/27/21
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
Avail. 5/28/21
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
Avail. 5/31/21
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
Leaving Netflix in May of 2021:
Leaving 5/1/21
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving 5/3/21
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving 5/10/21
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving 5/31/21
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...