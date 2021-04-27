Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2021

The seasons aren’t the only thing changing in May as Netflix is poised to swap out a lot of its library of content.

As with every new month, the popular streaming service has revealed which titles it’s gaining in May as well as the movies and TV shows that people have one more chance to view before they’re scrubbed from the platform for good.

This month, movie aficionados will be excited to see that all three of the immensely popular "Back to the Future" movies are available to anyone with a subscription. Meanwhile, TV and horror fans can look forward to Season 3 of the series "Haunted" coming to the platform just in time for summer as well.

Meanwhile, May marks people’s last chance to catch movies like "The Blair Witch Project," "Julie & Julia" and "Waiting."

To help people plan their May binge-watching, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix next month:

Coming to Netflix in May of 2021:

Avail. 5/1/21

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Avail. 5/2/21

Hoarders: Season 11

Avail. 5/4/21

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

Avail. 5/5/21

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Avail. 5/6/21

Dead Man Down

Avail. 5/7/21

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Milestone

Monster

Avail. 5/8/21

Mine

Sleepless

Avail. 5/11/21

Money, Explained

Avail. 5/12/21

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

Avail. 5/13/21

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

Avail. 5/14/21

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

Avail. 5/16/21

Sleight

Avail. 5/18/21

Sardar Ka Grandson

Avail. 5/19/21

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

Avail. 5/20/21

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Avail. 5/21/21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

Avail. 5/22/21

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

Avail. 5/25/21

Home

Avail. 5/26/21

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

Avail. 5/27/21

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Avail. 5/28/21

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

Avail. 5/31/21

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Leaving Netflix in May of 2021:

Leaving 5/1/21

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving 5/3/21

War Horse

Leaving 5/5/21

Hangman

Leaving 5/6/21

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving 5/7/21

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving 5/10/21

Quartet

Leaving 5/14/21

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving 5/18/21

Trumbo

Leaving 5/29/21

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving 5/31/21

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...