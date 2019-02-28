Amanda Seyfried on how becoming a mom has changed which acting roles she chooses

Ever since welcoming their daughter almost two years ago, Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski's lives have changed for the better — and they couldn't be happier.

Speaking to Fox News, the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star opened up about how she's felt much more empowered after becoming a new mom.

"I realized my power with actually delivering a child," she told us. "That's one thing that kind of changed the whole thing for me. I'm a very anxious person and I'm terrified of so many things, and I realized that I was wasting a lot of time worrying about things that didn't matter and things that didn't impact me. I'm more present."

When it comes to her career specifically, the 33-year-old actress now "picks and chooses" which gigs she takes on.

"I live for her now and my priority is about raising my child in a very safe and happy and loving environment, and I do the best I can," she explained. "I do work. I have to work. I have to work to be happy, and my husband has to work to be happy. It's more about creating a space to feel safe, and if I don't feel safe, how is my daughter going to feel safe? I realized it's so much easier to feel safe when you see what you have, and throw away the things that aren't helping you."

Back in March 2017, the couple announced the birth of their first child together, daughter Nina. Asked if motherhood has made her think twice about which acting roles she agrees to, Seyfried said it has "for sure."

"I have no time for unnecessary nudity or sex because as you get older you realize it's not easy. It can be funky and uncomfortable," she explained, noting that she says "no more often."

"I feel really empowered just for the fact that I'm able to present those things, and choose what I want, as opposed to what I think somebody else wants just to make them happy," Seyfried continued. "It's not about them anymore. It's about the consequences of it, and how I'm going to feel, and how is [Nina] going to feel indirectly. In terms, of those things — graphic stuff — I don't necessarily need. It's more about, I want to choose to do things when I leave my daughter 16 hours a day, to do something that I desperately want to do with all of my heart, and I'm just kind of more interested in doing animated film."

Sadoski, 42, has also taken notice of just how much his wife has grown.

"She's always been such an extraordinary human being, that's why I fell in love her," the "Life in Pieces" star gushed. "But what I have witnessed in terms of her growth as a person since motherhood has become a part of her life is just mind-blowing. It's hard to even put words onto."

For his part, fatherhood has changed the actor's life in ways he "didn't even know were possible."

"The best way I ever heard it described, was that the instant our daughter came into the world, it's like somebody took my heart and moved it from the inside of my body to the outside of my body, and I'm much more cognizant of what I'm putting into the world and more cognizant of what the world is like around me," he explained.

"I think I've become much more dedicated to trying my absolute best to make it a better, safer place not just for my daughter, but trying to do it with integrity for all kids, so that my daughter can watch that being done, and understand that we are a global community ... I want to be able to carry myself with integrity for my daughter and I think being of service is the first step for that."

One big way the new parents are helping out? Teaming up for "Good for a Laugh," a comedy fundraiser on Friday benefiting two organizations — War Child USA and INARA — which help children and women whose lives have been devastated by war.

"I think it's important — we have a kid obviously — when you have a kid, everything kind of changes and your priorities do change," Seyfried stated of why she and Sadoski are so passionate about the non-profits. "I'm very, very, very involved with Best Friends Animal Society. I've always been an advocate for animals because they don't have voices and for all of the reasons, right? But Tommy has always been involved with the refugee crisis and trying to support that.

"So when I met him, I saw how passionate he was about that, and then we had a kid and it all just makes sense, we need to be doing as much as we can. We are compassionate human beings and we can make a difference, especially in larger groups and getting people involved. Everybody is aware of the refugee crisis. Everybody is aware of these children not having homes, and these women and children, especially, their lives being destroyed by war — this entire humanitarian crisis, that you can't ignore."

Echoed Sadoski: "Honestly, right now, I can't think of causes that — and it also probably has something to do with being a new parent — but the idea of children whose lives have been absolutely devastated by war, who have had their childhood stolen from them by conflict that they have no attachment to, that they're just complete innocent bystanders to, just reaches deep, deep, deep down into the very core of me, and just screams that something needs to be done. These kids deserve a life. Not just for themselves, but for the future of their countries, for the futures of the cultures they're coming from. You build a better tomorrow by starting today."