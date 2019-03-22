'The Voice' contestant Janice Freeman's cause of death revealed

“The Voice” star Janice Freeman‘s cause of death has been confirmed.

The singer, 33, died of a pulmonary embolism on March 3, according to her death certificate that was obtained by The Blast on Thursday. Lupus, which Freeman had previously been open about, was a contributing factor in her death.

In the past, she had also been diagnosed with meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten.

The news comes as the singer was laid to rest this week, with her coach from the singing competition show, Miley Cyrus, giving her a musical tribute during the memorial service.

“I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally,” Cyrus said. “I should have gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love.”

The “Malibu” songstress had her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on hand to sing “Amazing Grace” as the singer was too emotional to get through the song herself.

