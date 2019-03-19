Miley Cyrus holds back tears remembering late 'The Voice' contestant Janice Freeman at memorial event

Miley Cyrus got very emotional while bidding farewell to her late “Voice” contestant Janice Freeman at her Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday. The star held back tears as she gave a heartfelt and emotional speech in Freeman’s honor.

Cyrus worked with Freeman on Season 13 of the hit singing competition. The two became close during her time on the show, and Cyrus even paid Freeman’s rent for six months when she hit financial trouble. Freeman previously battled numerous other medical problems, including meningitis, lupus and cervical cancer. Cyrus also pledged to take care of Freeman's daughter.

"Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever, she was always mine," Cyrus said through tears. "I've learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally. I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did."

She continued: "And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So ... my dad's gonna take care of this for me. But, I'll always be your sister, I'm here for you, and I'm here for your family, and Janice I'll miss you more than I could ever say."

Miley then lent some vocal backup to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who sang a cheerful and celebratory rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Cyrus concluded: "Thank you for letting us be a part of your family and thank you, Janice, for letting me be your friend. It has been an honor.”

Billy Ray added: “Amen, God bless each and every one of you. Thank you, sister Janice. I learned from you, too.”

You can watch the emotional moment in the video below, starting at 1:03:29.