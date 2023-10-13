'The Sandlot' star Marty York's sheriff deputy mother found dead at her California home, suspect arrested

"The Sandlot" star Marty York's mother, Del Norte County Sheriff Deputy Deanna Esmaeel, was found dead at her home on North Bank Road in Crescent City, California on Thursday morning, the department announced on Facebook Friday.

Esmaeel's death is being investigated as a homicide and police issued an alert as they searched for the suspect, who they identified as her boyfriend Daniel James Walter. According to the alert, Walter legally changed his name to Edward Patrick Davies. The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said Friday evening that the suspect is in custody.

York confirmed his mother's death in a statement that he shared on Instagram Friday.

"This is the hardest post I'll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing," the 43-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of himself with Esmaeel and the wanted flyer released by the Del Norte County Sheriff's department.

He continued, "The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance(sic), crying. There is a nationwide manhunt underway, please if you've seen this man contact the authorities immediately!"

York also shared the flyer on his Facebook page, writing, "More information on this piece (sic) of s---! Please find him I am going through such horrible emotions, anger, sadness, rage. I want vengeance! You killed my mom."

In another Facebook post, York uploaded a photo of himself with his mother and wrote, "Mom please come back," along with a series of crying face emojis.

"We will find you," York wrote in another post alongside a news article about his mother's death.

York later shared another news story with the caption, "You messed with the wrong guys mom a--h#ole."

According to police, the suspect Walter was "located and detained by Brookings PD and is in custody in Curry County, Oregon." Police had previously stated that Walter was last seen near North Bank Road at 7:43am on Thursday and left the area on foot. In another update, authorities stated that they had located Walter's vehicle, but the search for the suspect is ongoing.

The department's Facebook post included a statement by Sheriff Scott, which read, "We are all deeply heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Esmaeel. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers."

York is best known for his role as Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan in the 1993 coming-of-age sports comedy "The Sandlot." He has also appeared in 1990s television series, including "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," "Boy Meets World," "Sliders" and "Hey Arnold." In 2017, York appeared in an episode of the Showtime series "SMILF."

Fox News Digital has reached out to York's rep and the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office for comment.