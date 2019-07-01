‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ trailer sees The Rock, Kevin Hart and more return

Prepare for another leap into the world of "Jumanji."

The trailer for the much-anticipated third installment in the series, "Jumanji: The Next Level," dropped early Monday, with stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan reprising their previous roles from the 2017 action-comedy "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON IS THE ULTIMATE FAMILY MAN AND HERE ARE THE QUOTES THAT PROVE IT

Alongside the main cast are several fresh faces that will join the group for this upcoming film, such as newcomers Danny Devito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina.

Other minor characters from "Welcome To The Jungle," played by Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and Alex Wolff, will also return for the sequel.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON GETS MUSHY OVER NYU-BOUND DAUGHTER

The movie's plot revolves around the disappearance of main character Spencer, who appeared in the previous "Jumanji" film, and his friends' journey to save him from the very real universe of the game.

KEVIN HART, LAKE BELL AND 'THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2' CAST ON WHEN THEY REALIZED THEY WERE FUNNY

Aside from "Jumanji," many of the film's stars also had a busy 2019 on the big screen.

The Rock is slated to appear in the upcoming "Fast & Furious" spinoff film "Hobbs and Shaw," due for release in August; co-star Kevin Hart recently lent his voice to the animated film "The Secret Life of Pets 2," which dropped early last month; and Karen Gillan will make a brief appearance in another action-comedy, "Stuber," which is out on July 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jumanji: The Next Level" is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, via Sony Pictures Releasing.