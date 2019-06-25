'Fast & Furious 9' begins filming, cast members share photos from set: 'First day completed!'

The much-anticipated new entry into the "Fast & Furious" saga will soon be upon us.

Two months before the franchise's long-awaited spin-off film "Hobbs and Shaw" hits theaters, the main cast of "Fast & Furious" have revealed they've begun filming the series' ninth installment, which is slated for release in 2020.

While on set, Vin Diesel, who plays the franchise's patriarch Dominic Toretto, posted an Instagram video of him and fellow cast member Michelle Rodriguez, who plays his on-screen wife Letty Ortiz.

JOHN CENA JOINS CAST OF 'FAST & FURIOUS 9': 'IT'S AN INCREDIBLE HONOR'

He captioned the video, "First day completed! Blessed beyond words," adding the hashtags, #Fast9 and #2020.

In the video, Diesel said, "We completed our first day... it feels like a miracle. One [that's] hard-earned, but it feels like... we're just so grateful."

Fellow cast member Tyrese, who portrays the series' fan-favorite character, Roman Pearce, also shared an on-set photo to Instagram, showing off both his and Michelle Rodriguez's chairs.

Ludacris, who plays tech wizard and hacker Tej Parker in the films, also stoked excitement among fans by posting a picture of his script to Instagram.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined the series' cast during "Furious 7" as hacker Ramsey, also joined the rest of her castmates by expressing her excitement on Twitter.

"Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today... The team is back together," she wrote.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The upcoming film will be directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed four of the series' past installments, with the most recent being "Furious 6." John Cena has also been announced to appear in the film, although he hasn't shared any on-set photos yet.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has appeared in the series' past four films, and is set to star in the upcoming "Hobbs and Shaw" spinoff, has expressed doubt about appearing in this newest Fast & Furious film.