Carrie-Anne Moss has no regrets about moving her family out of the city and into nature.

"The Matrix" actress, her husband, Steven Roy, and their three children relocated from Los Angeles to New Hampshire in 2020, and the family has never been happier.

"We were just really craving a quieter life, less traffic, more nature – and I have to say, I like change," she told People magazine.

"My husband and I really wanted more connection to nature, really. I wanted to see the stars at night. I wanted to be surrounded by trees. I wanted to have winter, fall, spring and summer."

Moss first moved to Southern California in the ‘90s while filming the crime drama "Dark Justice." Her time in Los Angeles gave Moss the opportunity to audition for parts, which landed her the role of a lifetime as Trinity in the ’99 blockbuster "The Matrix."

"Never thought in a million years I would get it," she said of working alongside Keanu Reeves. "Getting that job was the moment that transformed a lot in my life, for sure."

During that same time, she married her "best friend," actor Steven Roy.

"There's no one I'd rather talk to than my husband," she said. "We both just are in love with what we've created together, and we have a lot of fun."

Their move to the East Coast provided "The Acolyte" actress the opportunity to connect with her passion for both mediation and Kundalini yoga, a practice she considers "medicine" for her spirit and soul. She also praises the techniques for helping her be a better parent to her three children.

"You have a huge responsibility when you have children, you want them to have a great life, and you want the world to be a wonderful place for them," she said of her children.

"You start to worry, or, I started to worry, just about everything. I remember really leaning on my yoga and meditation almost as medicine for my soul and spirit to just relax, to trust and have faith, because if we listen to the mind just chatting at us all the time, we can get really neurotic and exhausted, really."

She'll soon celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with Roy, and is grateful for the love in her life.

"I'm just grateful that I'm happy. I look at it more from that perspective," Moss said. "How vital and healthy can I be?"