Keanu Reeves turns heads on red carpet as star kisses girlfriend Alexandra Grant with eyes wide open again

Keanu Reeves is keeping his eyes on the prize.

The "John Wick" star, 59, attended the 2024 MOCA Gala with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 54, on Saturday night. In a rare public appearance for the couple, Reeves and Grant were photographed kissing — and Keanu's eyes were wide open.

Grant kept her eyes closed during the PDA moment at the art gala in Los Angeles. Keanu rocked short hair on the red carpet and paired a navy suit with a gray scarf. Alexandra stunned in a low-cut, blue gown that featured a cut-out design on the sides.

Keeping his eyes open during a romantic moment seems to be a trend for Reeves. A year ago at the same gala, Reeves was photographed kissing Grant with his eyes open.

Keanu, who still had his signature long hair at the time, wore a black suit with a striped tie as he kissed Alexandra, who wore a red floral dress.

Grant and Reeves have kept their relationship low-profile since debuting their romance in 2019, but last year, Alexandra gave fans a little insight about "falling in love as an adult."

At the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards in 2023, Grant attended the red carpet solo and was "confident" in doing so.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she told People magazine at the time. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways," Grant added.

Reeves and Grant debuted their relationship in 2019 while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. The couple held hands, confirming their blossoming romance.

Grant gushed about Reeves' creativity and his drive to work hard during her recent red carpet interview.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she told People. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’"

"He's such an inspiration to me," Grant continued. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."