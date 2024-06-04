Marvel star Evangeline Lilly fulfills wish to leave Hollywood: 'Praise God'

Evangeline Lilly said goodbye to Hollywood, a prophecy she manifested more than 20 years ago.

The "Lost" actress admitted in an Instagram post that she's "filled with joy" over her decision to step away from acting.

Lilly posted footage from nearly 20 years ago when she shared her "dreams under (what looks like) a full moon)," and described what she wants her life to look like in 10 years.

The "Ant-Man" star captioned the clip, "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings.

"Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY... and I AM HAPPY."

In the video, Lilly stood on the beach and envisioned her future life. "Ten years from now, where would I like to be? I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now I'd like to be a retired actress," she said.

"I would like to have a family, and I'd like to be writing and potentially, um, you know, maybe influencing people's lives in more humanitarian way as almost everybody in the world now knows was my intention before I started the show."

Following Evangeline's answer, a clipped interview echoed between Maya Angelou and Mavis Nicholson on London's "Mavis on Four" from 1987.

"Most of us get a kind of, comfy idea of ourselves and we stick with it – don't we? You don't," Nicholson said. "Why not?"

"Well, I know that we're all in process, and as nice as this seat is and this room is and how nice it is to be with you and have some relatives in the background, respectful and gracious directors and producers and floor managers around – this too will change," Angelou responded. "This will change. I know it. This cannot remain the same.

"I know that I did not come here to stay. I didn't come to this earth to stay anymore than I came to London to stay. I'm in process. So, I do the best I can all the time, and I say bye. I may weep and gnash my teeth and wring my hands, but I'm gone."

Lilly has previously thought about leaving Hollywood for good. Following her stint on "Lost," director Peter Jackson had to lure her into playing Tauriel in "The Hobbit."

"I made a decision and I decided to go do the film. I had a wonderful time making that movie: One of the highlights in my life was living in New Zealand for that year and being a part of that family," Lilly told The Hollywood Reporter .

"That helped, opened my eyes to the fact that, OK, this job can be a joy, it's just a matter of how you approach it, and what you do with it, how much I put myself out there, and to a certain degree, how much I work."