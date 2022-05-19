The Judds' 'Final Tour' to continue following Naomi's death by suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi Judd will be honored as The Judds' final tour continues after the country music star's death.

Just weeks before her death, Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd reunited at the CMA Awards for a performance. The duo also announced they were going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

"The Final Tour" is now set to begin Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and end on Oct. 29. in Lexington, Kentucky.

Wynonna will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more throughout the tour. Martina McBride will still open for select nights.

NAOMI JUDD'S HUSBAND KNEW HOW ‘FRAGILE’ SINGER WAS IN DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH

"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together," Wynonna shared in a statement.

The final performance in Kentucky will feature Faith Hill.

"What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration." Wynonna's statement continued. "It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful."

Naomi died by suicide on April 30.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ashley Judd and Wynonna announced their mother's death via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Following her death, Ashley appeared on "Good Morning America" to discuss Naomi's mental health struggles.

"She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm," Ashley said during the appearance. "So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley also shared details from Naomi's final day.

"It was a mixed day," the actress explained. "I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’… I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).