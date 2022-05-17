Naomi Judd's husband knew how 'fragile' singer was in days before her death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi Judd's husband was "scared to death" over the country music star's trip to Nashville days before she died by suicide.

Naomi traveled from Vienna, Austria, to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony. The Judds member died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, one day before she was set to be inducted.

"I was really scared to death about her flying alone all the way from Vienna back to Nashville cause I knew how fragile she was," Strickland said Sunday during CMT’s "Naomi Judd: A River of Time" honoring Naomi.

Strickland also read a message sent to him from someone Naomi had met on the flight to Nashville.

"It’s a small comfort, I’m sure, but my life seems a lot richer after meeting your wife, however briefly," the email read.

"Obviously, I didn’t know Naomi at all, but I can tell you she spoke highly and warmly of you, and the life you shared together. Rest assured she loved you and had no qualms about telling me, a stranger on a plane, that was so."

Strickland admitted the letter from the stranger gave him "great, great pleasure and comfort."

Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd appeared on "Good Morning America" to discuss her mother's mental health and her manner of death.

"She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm," Ashley said during the appearance. "So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to."

Ashley also shared details from Naomi's final day.

"It was a mixed day," the actress explained. "I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’… I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother's death via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."