Naomi Judd's family to be 'respectful' and 'representative' of singer's legacy if fall tour continues: report

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Following the death of Naomi Judd, the singer's family plans to meet to discuss The Judds' upcoming fall tour.

Naomi died by suicide on Saturday, according to new reports. The country music star's death comes months before she was set to take the stage with her daughter, Wynonna.

"The family is meeting this week to talk about the state of the upcoming tour to see how and if it can proceed in an obviously different incarnation," a source told People magazine. "They want to be respectful and representative of their legacy, but more importantly as to what Naomi would have wanted for her family and fans."

DOLLY PARTON HONORS NAOMI JUDD: ‘WE LOVED BIG HAIR, MAKEUP AND MUSIC’

Just weeks before her death, Naomi and daughter Wynonna reunited at the CMA Awards for a performance. The duo also announced they were going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

"The Final Tour" was supposed to begin Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and end on Oct. 28. in Nashville, Tennessee. Martina McBride was set to open.

Ashley Judd and Wynonna announced their mother's death Saturday via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

On Sunday, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame . Both Ashley and Wynonna were in attendance to accept the induction. The two spoke about their late mother through tears.

"I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today," Ashley told the audience.

The two sisters recited Psalm 23.

"Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing," Wynonna said.