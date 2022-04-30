Naomi Judd dead at 76: Music world says goodbye to legendary singer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Condolences are pouring in from across the music world in response to the death of country music legend Naomi Judd who died Saturday at the age of 76.

"This is heartbreaking news!" Country singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter. "Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

"So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today," Country singer John Rich posted. "I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds."

"Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction ... This is divesting news... We are saddened beyond words…," the Twitter account of the country music group The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd," country singer Crystal Gayle tweeted. "Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."

"We're heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd & honored to have shared many unforgettable moments & performances together," Country Music Television posted on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna & Ashley, & legions of fans around the world during this difficult time."

"Our Deepest Sympathy to Wynonna and Ashley family," country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys tweeted. "Hold to Gods Unchanging Hand Rest In Peace Naomi Judd."

Political officials have also weighed in on Judd’s death including Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

"We grieve with the family of Naomi Judd on their loss of a remarkable wife, mother and friend," Blackburn tweeted. "She was kind and encouraging to everyone who crossed her path. She will be missed."

Judd, the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, died in Nashville on Saturday at the age of 76.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," Ashley Judd tweeted. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they called it quits in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis C. Wynonna continued her solo career.

The Judds’ hits included "Love Can Build a Bridge" in 1990,"Mama He’s Crazy" in 1984, "Why Not Me" in 1984,"Turn It Loose" in 1988, "Girls Night Out" in 1985, "Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain" in 1986 and "Grandpa" in 1986.

Associated Press contributed to this report